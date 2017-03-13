Man reportedly stabbed at Syracuse night club; police searching for suspects
Syracuse police are searching for suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed early Sunday morning at a dance club downtown. A 25-year-old man arrived at Upstate University Hospital in a private vehicle at about 3 a.m. after being stabbed during a dispute, police said.
