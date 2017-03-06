Man lived undetected for 9 years in 2...

Man lived undetected for 9 years in 2-room shack he built near Syracuse's highways

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Thousands of people everyday in Syracuse passed near a hand-built, two-room shack where a homeless man lived for nine years, and drivers didn't even know he was there. The shack is within the city limits where you can hear trucks rumbling past on the interstates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Martin 2 hr Francis 4
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 10 hr Mark 11
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Mon hello 1
tina belonge (Sep '13) Mar 4 tinacunt 6
Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental... Mar 4 YouKnowIt 1
Brotherly love Mar 4 YouKnowIt 1
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson Mar 3 Haha 7
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC