Loud music complaint on Syracuse's No...

Loud music complaint on Syracuse's North Side leads to drug, weapons arrests

13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse police say they arrested two city residents -- one on drug charges and the other on a weapons charge -- after someone called to complain about loud music early Sunday on the city's North Side. At 4:02 a.m. Sunday, Officers JM Giarrusso and Scott Boles heard loud music coming from a black Volkswagen Jetta in the 300 block of Beecher Street.

