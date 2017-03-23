Lessons from Ferguson: St. Louis police chief shares advice in Onondaga County
Brown, an unarmed black teenager, died after being shot in August 2014 by Darren Wilson, a white police officer who tried to stop Brown after a robbery. The fatal shooting sparked waves of protests -- protests that continued after Wilson was cleared by a grand jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru...
|6 hr
|Marie
|2
|Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams...
|Fri
|Orange Juice
|1
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Fri
|fed up
|8
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Fri
|fed up
|19
|Wolf's Den
|Thu
|Honest inquirer...
|1
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Mar 23
|English
|1
|chuck schumet
|Mar 23
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC