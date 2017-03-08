Lawyer: Congolese refugee accused of ...

Lawyer: Congolese refugee accused of murdering 64-year-old woman has mental issues

A Congolese refugee accused of killing a 64-year-old fellow refugee will undergo a mental health exam to determine if he's competent to go to trial, his lawyer said today. Award Kabayiza, 24, was a refugee who fled the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo to be resettled in Syracuse within a small Congolese community, said defense lawyer Ralph Cognetti.

