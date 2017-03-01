Kyle Madden, who ran Miner's mayoral ...

Kyle Madden, who ran Miner's mayoral campaign, to run for Syracuse Common Council

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Kyle Madden, former campaign manager for Stephanie Miner, will run for an at-large seat on the Common Council this fall. Madden announced today he will seek the Democratic endorsement for the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson 7 hr Haha 2
Syracuse a Sanctuary City 16 hr kuuuuuuuuuunt 10
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... 16 hr times up 5
News Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08) 20 hr Big Buck 19
Freaky Black Goddess (Apr '15) 21 hr BackInSyr17 12
News NY mom: White school guard's racist 'joke' was ... (Sep '14) Wed El Cockface 5
Paradise FOUND!!! (Apr '09) Wed El Cockface 31
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC