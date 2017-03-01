Kyle Madden, who ran Miner's mayoral campaign, to run for Syracuse Common Council
Kyle Madden, former campaign manager for Stephanie Miner, will run for an at-large seat on the Common Council this fall. Madden announced today he will seek the Democratic endorsement for the job.
