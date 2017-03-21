Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band to headline 2017 Taste of Syracuse festival
Blues rockers Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will headline the 2017 Taste of Syracuse food and music festival, scheduled for June 2 and 3. The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will be one of 33 bands--15 new to Taste of Syracuse--to perform during the free two-day festival in and around Syracuse's Clinton Square, now in its 21st year. For the second year in a row, Taste of Syracuse will be host to a qualifying round of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
