K-Rockathon returning with KoRn, Stone Sour at Syracuse's Lakeview Amphitheater
Syracuse radio station K-Rock announced its big rock concert will take place at the Lakeview Amphitheater this year on Wednesday, July 19. Performers include KoRn, Stone Sour and Yelawolf. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., K-Rock DJs said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Sat
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Sat
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Brotherly love
|Sat
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Mar 3
|Haha
|7
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|Mar 3
|badge 72
|21
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Mar 2
|kuuuuuuuuuunt
|10
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Mar 2
|times up
|5
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC