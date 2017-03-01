Jurors in DeWitt court find four dron...

Jurors in DeWitt court find four drone protesters not guilty

A jury in DeWitt Town Court Thursday night found four people not guilty of obstructing government administration during a 2015 drone protest at the Hancock Field National Guard Base. Jurors found James Ricks and Daniel Burns, both of Ithaca, Brian Hynes of the Bronx, and Ed Kinane Syracuse not guilty.

