Juanita Perez Williams officially joins Syracuse mayoral race: 'I know what it's like to struggle'
Perez Williams, a Democrat, announced her candidacy in front of about 100 supporters at the American Legion in The Valley Saturday afternoon. Perez Williams extolled her resume and her background as examples of her work ethic and leadership skills.
