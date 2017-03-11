Jim Boeheim's Syracuse coaching tenure is older than these 44 things
Syracuse University named Jim Boeheim as head basketball coach on April 3, 1976. He won his first game later that year against Harvard, 75-48, on Nov. 26, 1976 .
