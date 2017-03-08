J.C. Penney at Destiny USA in Syracuse makes list of stores likely to be closed
One of Central New York's six J.C. Penney stores could be on the list of more than a hundred locations the department store chain plans to close amid slumping sales. The company plans to release a list of stores sometime this month that it will close, but has not yet done so.
