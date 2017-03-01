How organizers tried to keep Syracuse SnoCross going when all the snow melted
Syracuse Sno-Cross was forced to cancel its two-day snowcross event at the New York State Fairgrounds because of this season's warm weather. Organizers hope to return next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|21 min
|Haha
|7
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|BackInSyr17
|5
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|badge 72
|21
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|20 hr
|kuuuuuuuuuunt
|10
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|20 hr
|times up
|5
|Freaky Black Goddess (Apr '15)
|Thu
|BackInSyr17
|12
|NY mom: White school guard's racist 'joke' was ... (Sep '14)
|Wed
|El Cockface
|5
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC