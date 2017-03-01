How fast did ex-Syracuse football WR Amba Etta-Tawo run the 40 at NFL combine?

Amba Etta-Tawo entered Saturday's day of testing at the NFL Scouting Combine confronting a narrative he was a one-year wonder that benefited from a pass-heavy offense under Dino Babers at Syracuse. As he lined up for his second attempt in the 40-yard dash, an NFL Network analyst called him one of the "strangest" guys in the wide receiver group because of his inconsistency throughout his career.

