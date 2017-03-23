Housing group says loss of federal loan program will hurt Syracuse homeowners

Elimination of a federal loan program that benefits people who may not meet typical bank requirements would harm efforts to promote owner occupancy in the Syracuse area, according to a local housing organization. Home HeadQuarters Inc. says programs like the Treasury Department's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund have helped it provide more home improvement dollars to Syracuse homeowners than all other financial institutions combined and makes it, by far, the leading lender to local families of color.

