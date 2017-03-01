History Behind Syracuse's Upside-Down...

History Behind Syracuse's Upside-Down Traffic Light- Green On Top Light

While driving in the west end of Syracuse have you ever had to stop at corner of Tompkins Street and Milton Avenue? If so, did you notice the stop light is upside down ? What is the history on the "Green On Top Light"? The origin of Tipperary Hill's upside-down traffic light comes from Syracuse's proud Irish heritage. According to Gizmodo , a traffic light first came to the intersection Milton Avenue and Tompkins Street in 1925.

