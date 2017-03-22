Grant expands before, after-school programs in Syracuse, but Trump budget would cut
Three Syracuse schools have received funding to add before- and after-school programs through a grant that is on President Donald Trump's budget chopping block. The New York State Education Department announced this week that Syracuse city schools would receive a $1.2 million 21st Century Learning Center grant to add "enrichment programs" at high-need schools.
