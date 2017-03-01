Good news at the 'X' as Ben Williams ...

Good news at the 'X' as Ben Williams expected to return for Syracuse lacrosse

Syracuse lacrosse coach John Desko said Thursday afternoon that All-American faceoff man Ben Williams should be healthy enough to play Sunday when Virginia visits the Carrier Dome. An unspecified ailment forced Williams to miss his team's 14-13 loss to Albany on Saturday.

