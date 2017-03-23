Gadgets and gizmos of the wine biz: C...

Gadgets and gizmos of the wine biz: Cool stuff we saw at the big winery expo in Syracuse

What does it take to run a vineyard and winery, and to produce and sell wines? To find out, we stopped in to the Eastern Winery Expo, the nation's second largest wine industry trade show. The expo, held this week at the Oncenter in Syracuse, featured exhibitors showing off everything from grape crushing machines and trelllises to support vines, to bottle racks and winery-themed T-shirt printers.

