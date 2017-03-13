Former Wyoming defensive coordinator Steve Stanard to join Syracuse football coaching staff
Syracuse University has said Brian Ward will coach the linebackers after former assistant Tom Kaufman left to be the defensive coordinator at FCS Chattanooga. Stanard, whose contract was not renewed after last season, had been the defensive coordinator at Wyoming for the past three seasons.
