For 20th anniversary, Syracuse City Ballet reprises its first production, 'Snow White'

Claire Rathbun takes the title role in Syracuse City Ballet's "Snow White," playing at Crouse-Hinds Theater March 10 and 12. That question from a friend, in response to Kathleen Rathbun's lament 20 years ago that Syracuse had no exposure to professional ballet except for "The Nutcracker Suite," was the catalyst for her establishing Syracuse City Ballet. "I wanted everything I had known as a student of dance," Rathbun says.

