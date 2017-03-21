Fix NY's broken formula for distribut...

Fix NY's broken formula for distributing school aid

Read more: The Post-Standard

How much more funding should New York state provide to Syracuse public schools? A report by the Citizens Budget Commission , for which I was the primary author, says that an increase of $83 million is needed for the City of Syracuse school district. The additional funds should come from Foundation Aid, the largest source of State aid, which is designed to supplement local funding for school districts to help provide enough resources for a sound education.

