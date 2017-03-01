Firefighter stops man from destroying Syracuse youth center with burning papers
A man is accused of trying to burn down a youth center on the South Side of Syracuse until he was stopped by a firefighter. Police, firefighters and an ambulance responded around 10:50 p.m. Sunday to the Salvation Army's Barnabas Center for Youth , at 1941 S. Salina St. In a criminal complaint filed in court, Syracuse police Officer Kelsey Francemone said Barksdale lit papers on fire and waved them around the residence.
