Exactly 24 years after Blizzard of '93, Central New York prepares for 15 inches of snow
Central New Yorkers are preparing for a storm that could drop up to 15 inches of snow on the region over the next two days. That's because exactly 24 years ago -- on March 13 and 14, 1993 -- the biggest blizzard on record began blasting Syracuse with more than 3 1/2 feet of snow.
