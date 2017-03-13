Eastern Wine Expo: One of the nation's biggest winery trade shows returns to Syracuse
The biggest winery and vineyard trade show in the East -- and the second largest in the nation -- is about ready to pop its cork in downtown Syracuse. The Eastern Winery Exposition returns to Syracuse's Oncenter March 22 to 24. The event was last held in Syracuse in 2015 .
