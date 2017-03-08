East Syracuse stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
A stabbing suspect who fled from Central New York to the Canadian border has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Todd J. Corron II has been charged with attempting to stab a 25-year-old woman to death at her East Syracuse home on Thursday afternoon, said the DeWitt Police Department.
