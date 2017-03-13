Drone company wins $1M grand prize in Genius NY business competition in Syracuse
AutoModality, whose technology allows drones to automatically conduct close-up inspections of bridges, buildings, power lines and other structures, has won the $1 million grand prize in the Genius NY business competition. A panel of seven judges selected the company after the competition's six finalists made 10-minutes pitches to them at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown Wednesday evening.
