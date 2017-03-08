Dozens of crashes reported in slippery, snowy Onondaga County
Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, emergency workers were responding to at least 24 accidents across the county, Onondaga County 911 dispatch logs show. Injuries were reported in at least six of the crashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Martin
|4 hr
|Dirk
|5
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Truth
|12
|Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av...
|Thu
|Well
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 8
|spytheweb
|2
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 6
|hello
|1
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC