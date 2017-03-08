Dozens of crashes reported in slipper...

Dozens of crashes reported in slippery, snowy Onondaga County

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, emergency workers were responding to at least 24 accidents across the county, Onondaga County 911 dispatch logs show. Injuries were reported in at least six of the crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Martin 4 hr Dirk 5
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Fri Truth 12
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Thu Well 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Mar 8 spytheweb 2
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Mar 6 hello 1
tina belonge (Sep '13) Mar 4 tinacunt 6
Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental... Mar 4 YouKnowIt 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Onondaga County was issued at March 12 at 4:12AM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,491,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC