Derek Jeter teams up with former Syracuse football star Tim Green to write book

Derek Jeter, who played fairly brilliantly for the New York Yankees for 20 seasons before retiring in 2014, has turned some of his attention to writing baseball fiction for young readers. In fact, he collaborated with Tim Green, the former Syracuse University football All-American, to co-author "Baseball Genius."

