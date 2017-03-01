Deputy Syracuse police chief speaks about standoff with suspect with gun
First Deputy Police Chief Joe Cecile praised the Syracuse officer who was able to pull three people to safety during a domestic dispute Sunday morning with a suspect who had a gun. "This officer used a lot of restraint even though the individual appeared to want the officer to shoot," Cecile told a news conference this morning after the dispute was resolved peacefully.
