Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley coming to Syracuse Funk 'n Waffles
The band, whose debut album "Let the Rocks Cry Out" came out on March 14, will perform at Funk 'n Waffles in downtown Syracuse on April 3. The band consists of Charlie Csontos , Matt Frewen , James Frost-Winn and vocalist Mycle Wastman, best known for his appearance on The Voice Season 3 . Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at brownpapertickets.com .
