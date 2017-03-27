'Dancing with the Stars' to be hosted at Marriott Syracuse Downtown
The eighth season of the signature event, Dancing with the Stars, hosted by the George and Rebecca Barnes Foundation, takes off at 6:15 p.m. next Saturday April 8 at the Marriott in downtown Syracuse. The event, which is focused on raising funds for the foundation, will include performances by 11 community members who have each been paired up with professional dancers and have been practicing since November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
