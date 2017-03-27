'Dancing with the Stars' to be hosted...

'Dancing with the Stars' to be hosted at Marriott Syracuse Downtown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The eighth season of the signature event, Dancing with the Stars, hosted by the George and Rebecca Barnes Foundation, takes off at 6:15 p.m. next Saturday April 8 at the Marriott in downtown Syracuse. The event, which is focused on raising funds for the foundation, will include performances by 11 community members who have each been paired up with professional dancers and have been practicing since November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) 3 hr Lynne 21
News 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s... Thu English 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mar 27 Hard man 9
News Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru... Mar 26 Marie 2
News Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams... Mar 24 Orange Juice 1
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mar 24 fed up 19
Wolf's Den Mar 23 Honest inquirer... 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC