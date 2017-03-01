DA: Syracuse pimp fatally smashed wom...

DA: Syracuse pimp fatally smashed woman's head into concrete for owing him money

A Syracuse woman was brutally murdered by a pimp who broke into her residence and claimed she owed him money, a prosecutor said today. Kevin Johnson, 47, was arraigned today on murder, burglary and promoting prostitution charges in the October 2016 murder of Kimberly Rhoades, 47. He originally faced a lesser manslaughter charge -- accusing him of attempting to seriously injure the victim, but not of trying to kill her.

