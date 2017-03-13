Crash on Interstate 81 south blocks lane, slows traffic in Syracuse
A crash involving at least one car was reported at 9 a.m. on I-81 south just before Interstate 690 east, Onondaga County 911 dispatch logs show. Injuries were initially reported.
