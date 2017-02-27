Crash in Syracuse slows traffic on In...

Crash in Syracuse slows traffic on Interstate 81 north

A crash involving at least one car was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday on I-81 north between the Adams Street exit and Interstate 690, Onondaga County 911 dispatch logs show. Property damage was reported.

