County: 'Little impact' from Onondaga...

County: 'Little impact' from Onondaga Lake signs warning refugees of tainted fish

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A top Onondaga County official says that while the county plans to install signs along Onondaga Lake to warn refugees not to eat fish there, the signs are unlikely to help much. "Both were clear that the signs were nothing more than something the people putting them up did to feel better about themselves," Glazier said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) 18 hr N2PTF 9
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Sun A Tracy fan 13
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Sun Awesome kink 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Sun BackInSyr17 3
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Sun BackInSyr17 2
Lisa Martin Sun What 6
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Sun Truth 11
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC