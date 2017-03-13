Cops: Syracuse man steals taxi from cabbie, drives off with his family
A man, angry when told he couldn't fit his family and their belongings in a taxi, grabbed the keys from the driver and left with his family in the stolen taxi, Syracuse police said. Officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of West Colvin Street for a report of a robbery.
