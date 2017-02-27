Cops: Syracuse man ran from traffic stop, found with crack cocaine
A city man ran from a traffic stop and was found with cash and drugs after he was arrested, Syracuse police said. Just before noon Tuesday Officers William LaShomb, Joel Dorchester and Leonard Brown stopped a Ford Fusion in the 500 block of Danforth Street on a turn signal violation.
