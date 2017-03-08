Cop: Accused Destiny USA knifepoint carjacker was caught still driving stolen SUV
A professed Syracuse drug addict was caught about 30 minutes after carjacking a woman and two children at knifepoint in a Destiny USA parking lot when an officer spotted him driving the stolen SUV a few miles away, according to court testimony. Richard Darwish, 37, initially refused to come to court today from jail for a routine hearing.
