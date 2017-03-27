Construction starts on big student ap...

Construction starts on big student apartment project near Syracuse University

BVSHSSF Syracuse LLC, an affiliate of Peak Campus , of Atlanta, Ga., the country's second-largest privately owned student housing company, has begun work on a $66.6 million, 604-bedroom apartment building at 945 E. Genesee St. A big hole now exists where The Crogen, a 96-year-old, three-story medical office building at the northwest corner of South Crouse Avenue and East Genesee Street, stood until recently. Peak Campus is on a tight schedule.

