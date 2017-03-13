'Completely unified' Republican Party...

'Completely unified' Republican Party endorses Laura Lavine for Syracuse mayor

Lavine won the endorsement by a unanimous voice vote from about three dozen committee members at the American Legion in Eastwood Wednesday night. Onondaga County GOP Chairman Tom Dadey, who introduced the vote, said the Republican Party is "completely unified" behind Lavine and he is excited about the party's prospects in November.

