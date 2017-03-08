CNY pastor Crystal Bassette opens up about her past as a porn star
Bassette, who appeared in more than 100 films over 10 years as porn star Nadia Hilton, spoke with The Sun about her former career. She said she earned $300,000 a year, but ended up giving it all up when she found God -- and her husband David , also a preacher at the New Beginnings Christian Life in Fulton, N.Y. "It is definitely the ultimate change.
