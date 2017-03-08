CNY cathedral echoes in song for Bishop James Moynihan's funeral
Several hundred people including more than 100 priests, eight bishops and at least one judge attended Friday morning's funeral services for retired Bishop James M. Moynihan. Moynihan, 84, who died Monday, lead the seven-county Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse of 237,000 parishioners from 1995 to 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Truth
|12
|Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av...
|Thu
|Well
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 8
|spytheweb
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Mar 7
|Francis
|4
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 6
|hello
|1
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC