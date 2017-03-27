Chipotle's Syracuse-area restaurants team up with Susan G. Komen
Two Chipotle restaurants in the Syracuse area will help raise money on Tuesday for Susan G. Komen. Two Syracuse-area Chipotle restaurants will donate half of their sales on Tuesday to help the Susan G. Komen Greater NYC group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Hard man
|9
|Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru...
|Sun
|Marie
|2
|Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams...
|Mar 24
|Orange Juice
|1
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mar 24
|fed up
|19
|Wolf's Den
|Mar 23
|Honest inquirer...
|1
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Mar 23
|English
|1
|chuck schumet
|Mar 23
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC