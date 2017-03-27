Chipotle's Syracuse-area restaurants ...

Chipotle's Syracuse-area restaurants team up with Susan G. Komen

Two Chipotle restaurants in the Syracuse area will help raise money on Tuesday for Susan G. Komen. Two Syracuse-area Chipotle restaurants will donate half of their sales on Tuesday to help the Susan G. Komen Greater NYC group.

