Check out the Purim Carnival at JCC S...

Check out the Purim Carnival at JCC Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The annual Purim Carnival is a family-oriented event at the Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center of Syracuse featuring a fun-filled day of games, activities, food and more. The Purim holiday is a celebration that commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman the evil in the Persian Empire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 3 hr A Tracy fan 13
Paris Theater (Sep '16) 3 hr Awesome kink 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... 4 hr BackInSyr17 3
can someone explain to me the butternutters? 4 hr BackInSyr17 2
Lisa Martin 13 hr What 6
Syracuse a Sanctuary City 14 hr Truth 11
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Mar 9 Well 7
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at March 12 at 8:02PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC