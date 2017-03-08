Check out the Purim Carnival at JCC Syracuse
The annual Purim Carnival is a family-oriented event at the Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center of Syracuse featuring a fun-filled day of games, activities, food and more. The Purim holiday is a celebration that commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman the evil in the Persian Empire.
