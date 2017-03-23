Charge upped for ex-investigator in t...

Charge upped for ex-investigator in teen's hit-and-run death

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Hit-and-run charges against a former prosecutor's investigator and part-time police officer have been upgraded after the New York teenager he allegedly struck died. Thirty-seven-year-old Peter Rauch, of Liverpool, was arraigned Friday on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal car crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams... 3 hr Orange Juice 1
Paris Theater (Sep '16) 20 hr fed up 8
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 20 hr fed up 19
Wolf's Den Thu Honest inquirer... 1
News 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s... Thu English 1
chuck schumet Thu Truth 1
Monique gellar Mar 21 Black stud 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC