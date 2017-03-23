Charge upped for ex-investigator in teen's hit-and-run death
Hit-and-run charges against a former prosecutor's investigator and part-time police officer have been upgraded after the New York teenager he allegedly struck died. Thirty-seven-year-old Peter Rauch, of Liverpool, was arraigned Friday on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal car crash.
