Central New York deputy rescues 2 dogs from icy pond
A central New York deputy was briefly hospitalized with hypothermia-related symptoms after rescuing two dogs from a frozen pond. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Tim Hahn responded to a 911 call on Tuesday in the Town of Clay that two golden retrievers had fallen through some ice on a pond north of Syracuse.
