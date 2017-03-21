Central New York deputy rescues 2 dog...

Central New York deputy rescues 2 dogs from icy pond

A central New York deputy was briefly hospitalized with hypothermia-related symptoms after rescuing two dogs from a frozen pond. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Tim Hahn responded to a 911 call on Tuesday in the Town of Clay that two golden retrievers had fallen through some ice on a pond north of Syracuse.

