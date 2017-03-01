Byrne Dairy uses free ice cream as ammunition in CNY town zoning fight

Would the offer of free Bryne Dairy ice cream be enough to change your mind about putting gas pumps at a convenience store in your town? If it wasn't for the free Byrne Dairy ice cream, the GoFundMe page to raise $1 million to buy a store's land and the dueling postcards sent to residents, the town of Onondaga's move to create a business district would just be another story about a fight over zoning. This fight over a two-mile busy stretch of Route 175 on Onondaga Hill is more than that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.