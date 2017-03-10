Bundle Up! Syracuse St. Patrick's Day...

Bundle Up! Syracuse St. Patrick's Day Parade Is a GO Despite Cold Temps

14 hrs ago

Two of our local cities had planned to hold their St. Patrick's Day celebrations Saturday but due to the weather -- that is now down to one! The city of Utica announced that they were postponing the annual parade. A makeup date hasn't been set quite yet.

Syracuse, NY

