Brief warmup to trigger 50-degree Fah...

Brief warmup to trigger 50-degree Fahrenheit temperature swing in northeastern US

15 hrs ago

Following one of the coldest days so far this winter, warmth will briefly rebound in the northeastern United States early this week. Daytime temperatures will average 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit higher during Monday and Tuesday when compared to the start of the weekend.

